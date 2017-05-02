  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
NEWS

Florida man fondles, then fatally punches woman, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. --
Authorities say a man fatally punched a woman who tried to prevent him from re-entering a bar where he had fondled her against her will.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports 35-year-old Michael Lamothe was arrested on aggravated battery charges after the incident at Oyster Bay pub in Daytona Beach early Sunday. The charge was upgraded to manslaughter after 54-year-old Debra Jost died.

The newspaper says police found Jost on the floor with a cut to the back of her head and blood coming from her nose and mouth.

Witnesses told investigators Lamothe walked up behind her, hugged her and grabbed her breasts. He left the bar and Jost tried to close the door when he attempted to return.

Lamothe remains in jail without bond. Jail records don't list an attorney.
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldattacksex abusewoman killedFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Trump upset Democrats made him look bad in spending deal
Hillary Clinton blames FBI director, WikiLeaks for her election loss
Witnesses recount details of fatal UT-Austin stabbing
UT-Austin stabbing suspect reportedly suffered from mental health issues: Police
More News
Top Stories
Photos show inside of home where toddler was found dead
Man dragged by car, killed, while trying to sell his phone
8 arrested in Naperville online prostitution sting
FBI translator goes rogue, marries ISIS terrorist
Riverside police: Woman drove drunk with 3 small children in car
Business owner arrested, calls fallen firefighter 'parasite'
Jimmy Kimmel's emotional monologue on newborn son
Show More
Chicago Weather: Rain to end Tuesday; many areas still flooded
Border Patrol snags casket stuffed with marijuana
Man accused of trying to pass several cars in Aurora crash that injured 4
Man yanked out of car at gunpoint in Lakeview carjacking
$75 Mother's Day coupon from Bed Bath & Beyond is a scam
More News
Photos
Photos show inside of home where toddler was found dead
8 arrested in Naperville online prostitution sting
Friendly fire may have killed 2 Army Rangers in Afghanistan
Harvey home destroyed by fire
More Photos