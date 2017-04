Chicago police said a 14-year-old girl was sexually abused on a CTA bus in Logan Square Wednesday.Police said the victim was on a bus when a man boarded in the 2400-block of North Milwaukee Avenue around 9:40 a.m. He began to sexually abuse the girl, then left the bus and fled westbound on Milwaukee, police said.The victim was taken to St. Mary's Hospital in stable condition. No one is in custody.The man is described as a Hispanic man, 50 to 60 years old.