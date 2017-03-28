BROKEN ARROW, Okla. --Three teenagers dressed in black and wearing masks and gloves were killed by a resident when they broke into a home, Oklahoma authorities said Monday.
A fourth suspect, the alleged getaway driver, now faces first-degree murder counts in their deaths, authorities said.
The 23-year-old son of the homeowner fired the fatal shots from a rifle, officials said. One suspect had a knife, and another carried brass knuckles.
"Preliminary investigation looks like it's self-defense," said Wagoner County Sheriff's Deputy Nick Mahoney, cautioning the investigation was continuing into the midday home invasion.
The shooter voluntarily spoke with investigators. Neither he nor his father was hurt.
A 21-year-old woman, who Mahoney said may have been a getaway driver, turned herself into Broken Arrow police shortly after the shooting.
The woman, Elizabeth Rodriguez, was arrested on three counts each of first-degree murder and first-degree burglary. She is currently in the Wagoner County Jail, Mahoney said Tuesday.
Oklahoma state law says that first-degree murder occurs if "any other person takes the life of a human being during ... first degree burglary."
Shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday, the suspects broke through a door in the back of the home outside Broken Arrow, a Tulsa suburb. The young man, who was there with his father, encountered them.
"There was a short exchange of words, then gunfire happened," Mahoney told reporters.
Two of the suspects were in the kitchen; the other was found on the driveway. He described two as 16 or 17 and one as 18. The suspects' names were not immediately released.
Mahoney said it did not appear the residents and intruders knew each other.
The homeowner's family is saddened that their son had to take three lives, Mahoney said.
Authorities said the neighborhood has a low crime rate, but resident Leon Simmons told CNN affiliate KTUL-TV in Tulsa there have been a few burglaries in the past six months.
