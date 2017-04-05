NEWS

Police ID suspect in shooting death of mom in front of 2 kids

EMBED </>More News Videos

Police have identified the man suspected in the shooting death of a Richmond woman, who was killed while her two children watched from the backseat. (KGO-TV)

'Those kids loved their mom,' family grieves for mother
by Melanie Woodrow
RICHMOND, Calif. --
The killer of a young East Bay mother is still at large. Police say 29-year-old Rashanda Franklin was shot on a Richmond, Calif., street in front of her two young children.

Police are looking for her estranged ex-boyfriend.

"If there's a wife, family member out there, you know him, you know where he's at -- turn him in. That could have been your child," said Franklin's mother Barbara Harris. "There's nothing else to say, her life was just stripped from her this morning."

Police say Franklin's estranged boyfriend, 43-year-old Lawyer Dushan McBride from San Pablo, was captured on surveillance video Tuesday morning -- walking away, then driving off moments after shooting Franklin.

She had been taking her young kids,both under 10 years of age, to school when police say she was cut off by McBride at a stop sign.

Richmond shooting victim Rashanda Franklin appears in this undated image.


The children were in the backseat and saw it all.

"Witnessing your own mother being killed -- my heart breaks for those kids," said Lt. Felix Tan of the Richmond Police Department.

Police say McBride shot Franklin once in the upper body. Witnesses say the two argued at the intersection of 29th and Rheem streets before the shooting.

A neighbor took Franklin's children into a home before police arrived.

"They cry," said neighbor Salvador Realagno. "I feel, it was very sad."

"Those kids loved their mom," said Franklin's aunt Ummu Ikharo-Oza. "I know for sure."

Ikharo-Oza says few words can describe her family's grief.

"How do you explain to a young kid, 'Your mom ain't coming back, somebody took her life.'?" she said.

One neighbor shared cellphone video of McBride driving away. Police say he was in a 2007 silver Mercedes Benz S550 sedan with paper plates.

"What I need is to lift this family up, and her three boys up to God," said Harris.

Richmond police say they received a call for a domestic dispute minutes before the shooting. They say the shooting was definitely targeted, and that police had been called for past domestic violence situations involving the couple.

"It's unfortunate, but I'm going to be praying for the family because it's tragic," said another neighbor Angela Robinson.

Investigators say McBride is not the father of the children who were in the car.
Related Topics:
newscrimeshootinghomicidehomicide investigationmurderdomestic violencepoliceinvestigationu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Dem senator holds floor in 15-hour speech to slam Supreme Court nominee
Couple attacked with hammer for apparently having 'fancy' boat, being white
Trump counselor Steve Bannon removed from National Security Council role
Fox News, dogged by misconduct claims, faces new lawsuits
More News
Top Stories
Man charged in South Shore quadruple murder
Bannon bumped from National Security Council
Rain turns to snow; wind gusts up to 60 mph, waves up to 22 ft possible
Syria chemical attack death toll reaches 72; Trump blames Assad, Obama
Murder suspect posts $60M in property for bail
Mel B, of Spice Girls, alleges years of abuse by estranged husband
Mom speaks out after son attacked on video by group of teens on birthday at mall
Show More
Kendall Jenner's protest Pepsi ad sparks online backlash
Sox game postponed Wednesday due to rain
CTU meets to discuss possible one-day walkout on May 1
Giant 'mosquitoes' invading southern California
Man's proposed bill would deny undocumented kids access to free education
More News
Top Video
CTU meets to discuss possible one-day walkout on May 1
Aspire for weight loss
Syria chemical attack death toll reaches 72; Trump blames Assad, Obama
Arsonist may have set fire to 8 cars in West Englewood
More Video