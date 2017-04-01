Police investigating deaths of Berwyn couple as double homicide

Police are investigating the deaths of a couple found in a Berwyn home as homicides, police said Saturday.The bodies of 67-year-old Ira Moore and 70-year-old Tommie Moore were discovered in a home in the 3100-block of South Oak Park Avenue around 5:29 a.m. Friday. Police said that had been married more than 20 years.At a press conference Saturday, police said that both victims were found shot to death and that their deaths are being investigated as homicides. Police Ira was also stabbed several times.Police said no one is in custody.A $1,000 reward has been offered for information in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berwyn Police Department at 708-795-5600.