NEWS

Police investigating deaths of Berwyn couple as double homicide

Two people were found dead in a home in west suburban Berwyn, police said.

BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) --
Police are investigating the deaths of a couple found in a Berwyn home as homicides, police said Saturday.

The bodies of 67-year-old Ira Moore and 70-year-old Tommie Moore were discovered in a home in the 3100-block of South Oak Park Avenue around 5:29 a.m. Friday. Police said that had been married more than 20 years.

At a press conference Saturday, police said that both victims were found shot to death and that their deaths are being investigated as homicides. Police Ira was also stabbed several times.

Police said no one is in custody.

A $1,000 reward has been offered for information in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berwyn Police Department at 708-795-5600.
Related Topics:
newsdeath investigationhomicideBerwyn
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
1 child dead after 6 found unconscious from carbon-monoxide at Michigan hotel pool
Police: Tenn. tornado exposes pot growing operation
Autistic girl, 12, missing from North Side found safe
More News
Top Stories
CPD: Stats show decline in shootings, murders in March
Police: Suspects run from stolen SUV, jump into Chicago River
Former Bulls GM Jerry Krause selected to Basketball Hall of Fame
Man arrested after shooting at fiancee's attempted abductor
13-year-old boy killed in Vernon Hills crash
3 arrested in connection with Atlanta highway fire
Autistic girl, 12, missing from North Side found safe
Show More
2 dead, 1 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Blagojevich lawyers to try to reduce sentence - again
Police: Tenn. tornado exposes pot growing operation
Artist creates cheesy tribute to Beyonce
Twin toddlers re-enact scenes from 'Frozen'
More News
Photos
FBI re-releases dozens of 9/11 Pentagon photos after glitch
PHOTOS: Stabbing victim marries first responder who helped her
Fire destroys South Elgin KinderCare
New dresses donated to Chicago girls encourage positive body image
More Photos