Police investigating homicide in Hinsdale

Hinsdale police have blocked several streets as they investigate a homicide in the west suburb.Police said just after 3:30 p.m. they received a report of an unresponsive person. Officers who responded a 50-year-old woman dead in her home. She had been discovered by a family member who called 911, police said.The victim was discovered in a home in the 700-block of Town Place.Hinsdale police are working with the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office and the Felony Investigative Assistance Team Major Crimes Unit.Details surrounding the circumstances of the homicide have not yet been released.