NEWS

Police investigating possible vandalism at Jewish cemetery in Brooklyn

(@DovHikind/Twitter)

NEW YORK --
Police are investigating a report of possible vandalism at a Jewish cemetery in Brooklyn.

New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind tweeted photos of vandalism at Washington Cemetery, a Jewish burial ground on Bay Parkway in Midwood.

Hikind said he has spoken with the NYPD on scene and plans to be there Sunday morning.

But officials with the cemetery say that there was no vandalism, that perhaps the damage was caused by wind or something else.

An NYPD spokesman says the department's hate crimes division has been notified of headstones found toppled over at Washington Cemetery.

The incident is the latest in a wave of anti-Semitic incidents across the country, including other cemetery desecrations in St. Louis and Philadelphia.

There have been 122 bomb threats called in to Jewish organizations in three dozen states since early January.

Authorities said Friday that Juan Thompson, a former journalist fired for fabricating details in stories, made at least eight of the scores of threats against Jewish institutions nationwide as part of a campaign to harass and frame his ex-girlfriend.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Related Topics:
newsvandalismanti-semitismNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
'SNL' pokes fun at Sessions, Conway's 'couchgate'
NYPD investigate possible vandalism at Jewish cemetery
Trump flashes anger over Sessions recusal, Russia stories in Oval Office meeting
More News
Top Stories
TSA announces new pat-down procedures
White House: Congress must probe alleged Obama power abuse
Grandmother's emergency try for guardianship of Heather Mack's child denied
Former pop star Tommy Page dead in apparent suicide
Employee cut in face trying to break up fight outside Old Irving Park restaurant
Police: Armed men robbed 4 NW Side businesses in 2 hours
11 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Show More
U of I student from Franklin Park dies after fall from balcony
Body found in Grand Crossing alley identified
Thousands make a splash at the Chicago Polar Plunge
Daily Herald: Shared office spaces
McDonald's partnership with the Jesse White Tumblers
More News
Photos
Brookfield Zoo optimistic new polar bear will make love connection
PHOTOS: Group releases list of Chicago's most endangered buildings
PHOTOS: Tornado damage in Ottawa, Naplate, LaSalle County
PHOTOS: Oscar selfies, fan photos
More Photos