Police investigating string of Auburn Gresham carjackings

Chicago police have sent out a community alert for the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood after a string of armed carjackings in the area.No one has been injured in the crimes, but police said in several occasions the perpetrators did use force to get the drivers out of their vehicles. Police are asking people in the area to be on the lookout for anything and anyone who looks suspicious.The carjackings happened late at night or early in the morning, presumably as people are either arriving to or leaving their homes. Four incidents have happened over the course of the last several weeks, and all within a few blocks of each other."It's kind of scary. But I have a fiancee that leaves early in the morning," said Tammie Presco, resident.Police said in two of the carjackings the offenders threatened the victims with a gin before taking off with their vehicles and other property. In the other two incidents they used force to do so."We get up early to go to the gym or go to work. And it is kind of, it's bothersome. It makes you afraid. But you've got to be careful. You have to look out and make sure everything is okay before you leave and don't keep your car started," said Ada McLin, resident.And while it's not certain the carjackings are all related, there are enough similarities that the police have put out a community alert, hoping to spread the word in the neighborhood."On this block people are pretty vigilant. And everybody will tell you, at least on this block they look out for each other," said Clinton Wilson, resident.Police said one to three men are suspected in the carjackings, between the ages of 19 and 37. Police have not released any further description of the suspects.