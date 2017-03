Police in Hobart, Ind., are asking for tips after viewing a disturbing video showing a man picking up a woman who ran from a car, then forcefully placing her back into it.A home surveillance camera captured the suspicious events around 5:50 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, near 40th Avenue and Indiana Street.The car appears to be a smaller SUV or a crossover, similar to a Nissan Rogue.Anyone with information related to the incident should call Hobart police.