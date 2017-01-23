NEWS

Police: Lynwood man suspected in fatal Hammond shooting
EMBED </>More News Videos

Hammond police have released details about a man suspected of shooting three people, one fatally, Monday morning. (WLS)

By
HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) --
A man from Lynwood, Ill., is suspected of shooting three people killing one and critically injuring two, in Hammond, Ind. Monday morning, police said.

Police are looking for Joseph Barner, 32. They said his vehicle was located on the 1300-block of Indiana Avenue, within a few blocks of the shooting.

Hammond police were dispatched to a home in the 1300-block of Truman Street at 6:07 a.m. After arriving on the scene, police discovered three people shot. One woman was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

Christopher Rivera came upon the scene as he was walking his kids to school.

"The Coroner's Office was there. The Lake County. And then also police, about three or four police were out there," Rivera said.

Laying dead outside the home was 44-year-old Carmelle Erbie Cajuste. Her two cousins, a 36-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man, had also been shot and critically injured.

Relatives told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that Cajuste's mother was inside the home at the time of the shooting. She reportedly hearing her daughter arguing with who she believes is Cajuste's ex-boyfriend. By the time she made it downstairs, all three had been shot and the shooter was gone.

"He was stalking the block and this just happened out of the blue when she was on her way to work this morning," Rivera said.

Hammond investigators spent several hours at the scene collecting evidence. They returned around 3 p.m., going door-to-door in search of Barner, who they believe is holed up somewhere nearby.

Police said Barner is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him or have any information about his whereabouts, do not approach him and immediately call 911.

Chicago Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report
Related Topics:
newsshootingcrimemurderHammondLynwood
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Men pose as repairmen, burglarize Bridgeport homes
Minnesota Governor Collapses During State of the State Address
Trump Foreign Profits in Violation of Constitution, Suit Claims
FBI offers $10K reward in murder of ABC7 executive producer
More News
Top Stories
Woman shot to death near Chicago school
Police investigate video showing officer throwing coffee at biker
FBI offers $10K reward in murder of ABC7 executive producer
Park Ridge school board member resigns after tweets about women's marches
Men pose as repairmen, burglarize Bridgeport homes
Graffiti of Trump's name, swastikas found at Northbrook library
Woman fatally struck by semi in Bishop Ford hit-and-run crash
Show More
Minnesota Governor Collapses During State of the State Address
Trump organization: President no longer involved in Illinois businesses
Thousands of Skittles spill on highway
Weekend raids by Chicago police net 120 arrests
Cervical cancer death rates are much higher than thought, study says
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
FBI offers $10K reward in murder of ABC7 executive producer
Boxing champ helps keep kids off Chicago streets
Trump signs several executive memos, including federal hiring freeze
More Video