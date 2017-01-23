Police: Lynwood man suspected in fatal Hammond shooting

A man from Lynwood, Ill., is suspected of shooting three people killing one and critically injuring two, in Hammond, Ind. Monday morning, police said.Police are looking for Joseph Barner, 32. They said his vehicle was located on the 1300-block of Indiana Avenue, within a few blocks of the shooting.Hammond police were dispatched to a home in the 1300-block of Truman Street at 6:07 a.m. After arriving on the scene, police discovered three people shot. One woman was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.Christopher Rivera came upon the scene as he was walking his kids to school."The Coroner's Office was there. The Lake County. And then also police, about three or four police were out there," Rivera said.Laying dead outside the home was 44-year-old Carmelle Erbie Cajuste. Her two cousins, a 36-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man, had also been shot and critically injured.Relatives told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that Cajuste's mother was inside the home at the time of the shooting. She reportedly hearing her daughter arguing with who she believes is Cajuste's ex-boyfriend. By the time she made it downstairs, all three had been shot and the shooter was gone."He was stalking the block and this just happened out of the blue when she was on her way to work this morning," Rivera said.Hammond investigators spent several hours at the scene collecting evidence. They returned around 3 p.m., going door-to-door in search of Barner, who they believe is holed up somewhere nearby.Police said Barner is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him or have any information about his whereabouts, do not approach him and immediately call 911.