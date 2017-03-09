NEWS

Police: Man arrested after Detroit arson that killed 5

(WXYZ)

DETROIT --
Police investigating an arson fire said Thursday they arrested a 55-year-old-man who lived in a Detroit apartment building where a blaze fanned by high winds killed five people and injured four.

Officer Jennifer Moreno said the fire Wednesday may have followed an argument, but police aren't sure. No charges have been filed.

Deputy Fire Commissioner David Fornell told the Associated Press that investigators have determined the fire was arson. Fornell said wind gusts up to 60 mph at the two-story, brick building made it difficult for fire crews.

"It was like facing a blowtorch," Fornell said. "There was a lot of fire in the back, but the fire was being pushed into the building by the wind."

The Detroit Free Press reports Fornell said authorities believe the man "may have had an argument with the landlord."

A man who wasn't breathing was pulled from the building by firefighters and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Fornell said. Four bodies later were found on the second floor of the building, he said.

Two of the injured suffered smoke inhalation and were treated and released, Fornell said. He said one person was in critical condition with burns and smoke inhalation and another was in serious condition with a cut hand.
Related Topics:
newsfireapartment firefatal fireMichigan
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Alleged Justin Bieber imposter charged with 900 child sex crimes
The road to repealing and replacing Obamacare
Major health groups oppose proposed changes in 'Trumpcare' bill
More News
Top Stories
Foxx: 'Error' under Alvarez preceded man's murder near jail
Chicago Bears releasing QB Jay Cutler
Bears expected to land QB Mike Glennon, S Quintin Demps
Man who returned to crime after $25M award being sentenced
Recovered stolen car stolen again from police station parking lot
Gruesome crime scenes take toll on first responders, too
Alleged Justin Bieber imposter charged with 900 child sex crimes
Show More
Grandfather believes killer of 2 Indiana teens will be found
Air Force sergeant gives K9 partner one last hug
Kankakee Co. uses meme of Obama spying on Trump to urge residents to lock doors
Man receives probation for crash that killed young couple
Mom, newborn endure violent home invasion
More News
Photos
Freight train derails in Blue Island
PHOTOS: 12 female athletes who made history
Police: Armed men robbed 4 NW Side businesses in 2 hours
Brookfield Zoo optimistic new polar bear will make love connection
More Photos