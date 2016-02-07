NEWS

Police: Man arrested in connection with River North bartender's death

Marques Gaines died on February 7, 2016, after being punched, knocked out and then run over by taxi.

MINNEAPOLIS (WLS) --
Police in Minneapolis arrested a man earlier this week accused of throwing a punch that led to a Chicago bartender's death last February.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office said that 32-year-old Marcus Moore was arrested by Minneapolis Police on Monday because of a Chicago warrant.

Moore appeared in court in Minneapolis on Wednesday and will be extradited to Chicago where he will be formally charged.

Moore is accused of punching Marques Gaines, 32, near the corner of State and Hubbard Streets on February 7, 2016.

Police say the punch knocked out Gaines and caused him to fall into the street where a taxi ran over him and killed him.
