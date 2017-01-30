Police: Man barricaded in home in Wauconda

The Wauconda Police Department responded to a situation Monday night in which a man barricaded himself in a home and threatened to harm himself.Police said the man was barricaded in a home in the 600-block of East Bonner Road. Police said no one else was inside the home.The man had unknown injuries to himself and police said they believe he poured some sort of accelerant throughout the home. Immediate neighbors have been evacuated.Police said the situation was ongoing and information will be released as appropriate.