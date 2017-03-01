  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Gov. Rauner press conference from Ottawa following tornadoes... NOW
Police: Man caught recording inside high school locker room

PERKIOMEN TWP., Pa. --
A Montgomery County man has been arrested after police say he walked into a high school locker room and began recording on his cell phone.

The suspect is identified as John Lyons Jr. of Collegeville.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. on February 18 at Perkiomen Valley High School on the 500 block of Gravel Pike in Perkiomen Township.

Pennsylvania State Police Skippack Patrol Members responded to the school for reports that a man, later identified as Lyons, walked in the boys' locker room and began recording activity on his phone.

Police say the high school was hosting the Perkiomen Invitational Swim Meet at the time. Due to the capacity of the meet, female members of the swim teams were using the boys' locker room.

Lyons has been charged with Invasion of Privacy and related charges.

------
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
