Police: Man charged after child groped in Logan Square grocery store

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Chicago man has been charged after a 9-year-old girl was groped in a Logan Square grocery store on Monday, police said.

Rene Carrasquillo, 45, has been charged with one misdemeanor count of battery, police said Friday.

Police said the man squeezed a girl's buttocks then took off when he was confronted by the victim's family member. The incident took place in a grocery store in the 3600-block of West Fullerton Avenue.

Police said Carrasquillo matched the description of the suspect in the groping and was taken into custody without incident. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
