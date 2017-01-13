A central Florida man was caught using a sophisticated trick to avoid a $1.25 toll.Police say he used a remote control to drop a shield that covered his license plate.A trooper watched the shield drop then go back up after the driver passed through a toll booth.Joshua Concepcion-West was arrested on felony charges of petit theft and cheating.Troopers said they don't know how many times Concepcion-West might have hidden his license plate to dodge tolls.