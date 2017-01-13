NEWS

Man uses remote-controlled license plate shield to avoid paying toll, police say
A central Florida man was caught using a sophisticated trick to avoid a one dollar and 25 cents toll. (WPVI)

A central Florida man was caught using a sophisticated trick to avoid a $1.25 toll.

Police say he used a remote control to drop a shield that covered his license plate.

A trooper watched the shield drop then go back up after the driver passed through a toll booth.

Joshua Concepcion-West was arrested on felony charges of petit theft and cheating.

Troopers said they don't know how many times Concepcion-West might have hidden his license plate to dodge tolls.
