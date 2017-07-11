Police: Man gropes child in Logan Square grocery store

Chicago police released a surveillance image of a man they said groped a 9-year-old girl in a Logan Square grocery store Monday.Police said the girl was in a grocery store in the 3600-block of West Fullerton Avenue at about 3:45 p.m. when the unknown man approached her and groped her buttocks with his hand. One of the girl's family members then confronted the man, police said, and he fled from the store on foot.The man was described as a white Hispanic male, 30 to 40 years old, with a light complexion, heavy build, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a white colored baseball cap, a light-colored t-shirt with the words "A Better World" on it, dark pants and white shoes.If you have any information about the suspect, contact the Special Investigations Unit at 312-492-3810.