  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
NEWS

Police: Man gropes child in Logan Square grocery store

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police released a surveillance image of a man they said groped a 9-year-old girl in a Logan Square grocery store Monday.

Police said the girl was in a grocery store in the 3600-block of West Fullerton Avenue at about 3:45 p.m. when the unknown man approached her and groped her buttocks with his hand. One of the girl's family members then confronted the man, police said, and he fled from the store on foot.

The man was described as a white Hispanic male, 30 to 40 years old, with a light complexion, heavy build, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a white colored baseball cap, a light-colored t-shirt with the words "A Better World" on it, dark pants and white shoes.

If you have any information about the suspect, contact the Special Investigations Unit at 312-492-3810.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newschicago crimegropingsex abuse against childrenChicagoLogan Square
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Man claims city wanted him to pay red light tickets on stolen car
Portage teen's quick thinking saves toddler at pool party
Wicker Park carjacking caught on security video
More News
Top Stories
Wicker Park carjacking caught on security video
Cook County to cut 1,100 jobs due to soda tax delay
Man claims city wanted him to pay red light tickets on stolen car
Portage teen's quick thinking saves toddler at pool party
Mother gets probation in death of newborn thrown from 8th floor
Prosecutors: Parents taunted malnourished child before death
O'Hare pilot gets plea deal in home castration
Show More
Police: Woman sets man on fire, douses flames with pee
Fight reported on Southwest flight from Austin to Chicago
Campaign committee formed for 'The Rock'
Man shot in Pace van was murdered for cell phone, police say
Fake distress calls tripled on Great Lakes, Coast Guard says
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Merrillville Verizon store robbed at gunpoint
CPD squad cars with new crime-fighting technology hit streets
3 firefighters among 4 hurt in NW Side extra-alarm fire
PHOTOS: NICU babies celebrate 1st July 4 holiday
More Photos