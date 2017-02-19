NEWS

Police: Man in photos now 'main suspect' in 2 Indiana girls' deaths

This Feb. 13, 2017, photo released by the Indiana State Police shows a man walking along the trail system in Delphi, Ind. (Indiana State Police via AP)

DELPHI, Ind. --
Indiana State Police say a man photographed walking along a trail system around the time two teenage girls later found slain were dropped off by a relative is now considered "the main suspect" in their killings.

The man previously had been considered a person authorities wanted to speak to in the investigation of the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.



Sgt. Tony Slocum said Sunday that "the totality of the evidence" so far led authorities to the conclusion that he's a suspect.

The girls' bodies were found Tuesday about a quarter-mile from an abandoned railroad bridge that's part of a trail system. The bodies were found near Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Slocum is urging the public to call police with tips about the man.
Related Topics:
newsteen killedmissing girlu.s. & worldIndiana
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Indiana home searched in investigation of girls' deaths
Bodies found in search for 2 missing Indiana girls
Police: Bodies found in Indiana are those of missing girls
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Report: Alderman's grandson charged in Ky murder
Off-duty Cook County correctional officer shot in leg
SpaceX launches rocket from NASA's historic moon pad
More News
Top Stories
After 14 years, Statesville escapee nabbed in Atlanta
Record warming trend continues Sunday
Man wounded after shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway
Woman, baby missing from Streator, possibly abducted
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
SpaceX launches rocket from NASA's historic moon pad
Report: Alderman's grandson charged in Ky murder
Show More
6 hurt after car hits tow truck, building in South Loop
CPD: 4 killed, 16 wounded in Presidents Day weekend city shootings
National Zoo saying goodbye to panda, Bao Bao, relocating to China
Powerball jackpot grows to more than $400 million
Man charged in triple shooting that killed toddler
More News
Photos
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
Dad gives daughter epic 'Beauty and the Beast' photo shoot
Brookfield Zoo hopes new polar bear will make love connection
PHOTOS: Chicago Auto Show 2017
More Photos