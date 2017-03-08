NEWS

Police: Man kills girlfriend in attempted murder-suicide outside convention center

EMBED </>More News Videos

Investigators said a woman has died after being shot to death in downtown Houston

HOUSTON --
Police say a woman was killed overnight in an attempted murder-suicide right outside the George R. Brown Convention Center.

The woman's boyfriend allegedly pulled the trigger before turning the gun on himself. She died at the scene, but his condition is not known.

Police say it all began as an argument, and ended in a shooting that caught the attention of at least seven people.

Several transit workers who were doing maintenance on the rail line told police they heard shots fired from inside a tan SUV around 2 a.m.

'SHE WAS FRIGHTENED': Eyewitness sees victim's last moments alive
EMBED More News Videos

Elaine Fields says she saw a woman's final moments before she was killed



Police said they are not looking for any suspects, and the man believed responsible for the shooting was rushed to Ben Taub Hospital.

Investigators say the shooter is hanging on to life, but we don't know how he is doing just yet.

At least seven people said they either saw or heard the attempted murder-suicide go down, including a security guard who saw the woman right before she died.



Elaine Fields said she ran for cover after watching the man pull out the pistol.

"You can tell she was frightened, she looked at my face, I looked at her face," Fields said. "She must have told him to look, because he didn't see me. When he did see me, he pulled the gun and I took off running."

Rusk Street was closed as police investigated the shooting. It has since been reopened.
Related Topics:
newsshootingwoman killedinvestigationhomicide investigationmurder suicideu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Police: Woman in labor demanded an injection of heroin, meth
Researcher allegedly took uranium home; authorities find trace amounts on toilet
Police: Violent 'gangbangers' arrested in string of sex assaults, robberies
More News
Top Stories
Man who beat murder rap fatally shot soon after leaving jail
Teen who decapitated mother in country illegally
Chicago women take part in 'A Day Without a Woman'
Skydeck closed due to high winds; gusts up to 55 mph expected
Police: Violent 'gangbangers' arrested in string of sex assaults, robberies
Researcher allegedly took uranium home; authorities find trace amounts on toilet
Man enlists flash mob for dance-party proposal
Show More
Police: Woman in labor demanded an injection of heroin, meth
CSX freight train derails, ends up across roadway
Nike unveils hijab for Muslim athletes
Madigan: Banish statutes of limitations on child sex assault, abuse
More riverfront park space coming to West Ridge
More News
Top Video
Chicago women take part in 'A Day Without a Woman'
More riverfront park space coming to West Ridge
Downers Grove woman chosen to help give Cubs their World Series rings
Train strikes, drags charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi; 4 dead, many injured
More Video