RAPE

Police: Man raped, beat woman for 2 weeks for losing purse

Evan Zavier Little (Miami Beach Police Dept. via AP)

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) --
Authorities said a South Florida man raped and beat his girlfriend for nearly two weeks because she lost a purse he bought her.

The Miami Herald reports that 25-year-old Evan Xavier Little was arrested Sunday after the woman reported him to Miami Beach police.

The woman told police that Little became upset in January because she left the purse in an Uber vehicle.

She said he hit her with a suitcase and a golf club and removed some of her acrylic nails with pliers.

The woman attempted to leave their apartment, but she says he threatened and choked her. She says Little kept her in the apartment for the next two weeks, drugging and raping her.

Little faces multiple charges. He was being held without bond. Jail records didn't list an attorney.
Related Topics:
newsrapebeatingu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
RAPE
Son of Illinois state senator charged with sexual assault
Kevin Olsen, brother of NFL TE Greg Olsen, accused of sexual assault
Documents: Convicted rapist, singer seeking parole impregnated teen girl
Man accused of sexually assaulting 74-year-old woman in her home
More rape
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Jewish day school in Edgewater evacuated due to bomb threat
Train strikes, drags charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi; 4 dead, 35 injured
Mom arrested after 6-year-old found with heroin at school
More News
Top Stories
Train strikes, drags charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi; 4 dead, 35 injured
Jewish day school in Edgewater evacuated due to bomb threat
HS student in videotaped altercation says he couldn't take it anymore
Blind dog found alive after 7 nights in wilderness
Casey Anthony speaks about case: 'I sleep pretty good at night'
Students participate in tornado drill for Severe Weather Preparedness Week
Wind rips off part of HS roof; downed power lines spark Oak Lawn fire
Show More
Man celebrates 110th birthday with 106-year-old wife
Mom arrested after 6-year-old found with heroin at school
Indiana police: Woman died trying to save missing dog who drowned
WikiLeaks publishes CIA trove alleging wide scale hacking
Waukegan Bank of America robbed, police say
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 12 female athletes who made history
Police: Armed men robbed 4 NW Side businesses in 2 hours
Brookfield Zoo optimistic new polar bear will make love connection
PHOTOS: Group releases list of Chicago's most endangered buildings
More Photos