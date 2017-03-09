NEWS

Man seen on video trying to lure child with 'treat,' police say

Theodore Childers, 78, is seen in a booking photo, left, and a surveillance still image, both released by the Riverside Police Department.

By and ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. --
Social media tips helped Riverside police arrest a 78-year-old man for allegedly trying to lure a 6-year-old girl with the promise of a "treat" at a local market.

Theodore Childers was arrested on Thursday. He was found and detained at a Planet Fitness gym on Chicago Avenue in Riverside, thanks to tips from concerned citizens.

"Anytime you have someone trying to commit or attempt to commit a crime against any of our young people or kids, it's really disheartening and disturbing," said Officer Ryan Railsback with Riverside police.

Authorities said the luring attempt happened on Feb. 15 in the Food 4 Less located at 3900 Chicago Ave. Riverside police released surveillance video of the incident.

EMBED More News Videos

Riverside police said a man attempted to lure a 6-year-old girl with a "treat."


The young girl was walking toward the bathroom when the man attempted to lure her toward him by telling the child he would give her a treat, according to police.

Detectives said the suspect was standing near the men's restroom entrance when he attempted to lure the girl toward him.

The surveillance video shows the young girl stop, then proceed into the women's bathroom. She was not harmed.

"I think that's excellent parenting skills that she was shown that not to go with any strangers and to get an adult," said area resident Cynthia Aguayo.

Cynthia and Aurelio Aguayo have nine children. They expressed concern when they saw the man's image on the news, because they shop at that Food 4 Less.

However, another shopper said she was not surprised at the incident, given the other crimes known to occur in the area.

"Drugs, prostitution, everything, real bad area," she said.

Childers likely faces a misdemeanor charge of child annoyance.

If you have any further information about this case, you're urged to call Detective C. Olivas with the Riverside Police Department at (951) 353-7136.
Related Topics:
newsluringchild annoyancesurveillance camerau.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
VIDEO: Man attempts to lure 6-year-old girl in Riverside with 'treat,' police say
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Convicted felon on ballot for Markham mayor
FBI Director Comey meets congressional leaders on wiretapping, leaks, Russia
7 injured in Dusseldorf train station ax attack
More News
Top Stories
Man who returned to crime after $25M award sentenced to 9 years
Chance the Rapper names CPS schools that will get $10K
VIDEO: 4-year-old girl swept off her feet by high winds
Phone scam: Avoid calls/texts from these area codes
Convicted felon on ballot for Markham mayor
Dozens arrested in state, federal crackdown on drug dealing
Grandfather believes killer of 2 Indiana teens will be found
Show More
Chicago Bears releasing QB Jay Cutler
CTA, Metra providing extra service for St. Patrick's Day parade
7 injured in Dusseldorf train station ax attack
Wilson Red Line station on final phase of renovation
Meet the team chasing down Chicago's gun runners
More News
Photos
Freight train derails in Blue Island
PHOTOS: 12 female athletes who made history
Police: Armed men robbed 4 NW Side businesses in 2 hours
Brookfield Zoo optimistic new polar bear will make love connection
More Photos