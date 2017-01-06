ATTEMPTED ABDUCTION

Police: Man tried to abduct 16-year-old girl in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) --
Police in Evanston, Ill., are searching for a man who they said attempted to abduct a 16-year-old girl on Thursday.

Police said the 16-year-old was walking home in the 1500-block of Howard Street when she was approached by the suspect. He attempted to cover her face with a white rag or towel but the victim was able to flee on foot, police said.

Officials said the offender was last seen walking through a parking lot in the 1300-block of Howard Street.

The victim was not injured.

Police describe the offender as a white male in his 50s, short and weighing about 130 pounds. He was wearing a brown hat and brown vest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Evanston Police Department Juvenile Division at 847-866-5050 or use Text-A-Tip by texting CRIMES (274637) and entering EPDTIP in the message line, followed by the information.
