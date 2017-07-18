LURING

Police: Man tried to lure 14-year-old girl into SUV in Lincoln Park

Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO --
Police are searching for a man who tried to lure a 14-year-old girl into his SUV Monday afternoon in the North Side Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The driver of a white SUV pulled up next to the girl in the 1900-block of North Orchard about 4:45 p.m. and asked if she wanted a ride, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The girl ran away and the man drove off, police said.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man between 34 and 42 with brown hair and light complexion, with triangle tattoos on his face, police said. He was last seen wearing a gray baseball cap, gray t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
