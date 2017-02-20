Police: Man tried to lure girl into van in Norwood Park

Chicago police sent out a safety alert for a man who tried to get a young girl into his minivan on the Northwest Side.The incident happened at about 4 p.m. last Thursday in the 6700-block of West Hurlbut Street in the Norwood Park neighborhood.The man drove up to a girl walking home from school and tried to convince her to get in, police said. She ran away and notified her mother, who called 911.The suspect is a man, either 17 or 18 years old. He has curly black hair with shaved sides and an earring in his left ear, police said.The minivan was gray with a red football helmet sticker in the back window.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Detectives at (312) 744-8200.