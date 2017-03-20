  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: CPD announces expansion of predictive crime fighting strategy...Coming up at 1 PM
NEWS

Police: Man tries to kill wife 3 times, kills himself

A man tried killing his wife and himself multiple times Saturday, police said. He died in his attempt.

HOUSTON --
A man tried killing his wife and himself multiple times Saturday, police said.

The man stabbed his wife sometime Saturday, police said. They both got into a truck when he then tried to kill both of them by driving into a barrier on I-610. Neither was seriously injured, police said.

The man then tried to shoot her with a shotgun Sunday morning, hitting her in the arm, but she was able to get away and get to a hospital.

He then shot himself near the 1700 block of N. Loop West, police said.

The exact timing of events is still somewhat unclear, police said.

The man died on the scene.

There's no word on the woman's condition.
Related Topics:
newsattempted murdermurderattackdomestic violenceu.s. & worldTexas
NEWS
