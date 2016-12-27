NEWS

Police: Mom gave sippy cup of wine to child while driving drunk
GOSHEN, Ohio --
Police say an Ohio woman stopped for driving erratically handed her 5-year-old son a sippy cup with wine in it when officers approached her car.

Twenty-seven-year-old Elizabeth Louise Floyd is now charged with driving under the influence and child endangering.

Police say they stopped Floyd after getting a call Friday about a vehicle crossing the double yellow line and hitting a curb in the northeast Cincinnati suburb of Loveland.

"The car behind me is all over the road," a 911 caller is heard to say. "They just missed two head-on collisions."
Floyd was driving with a 5-year-old child in the car and admitted to handing the boy a sippy cup of wine, police said in court records.
A test showed Floyd's blood alcohol content level at .169, according to court records.

"It boggles me as to why she would even do that?" said Stacey Endicott, a neighbor in Goshen.
WCPO has attempted to reach Floyd for comment.

Police charged Floyd with endangering children, operating a vehicle under the influence and failing to drive in marked lanes.

She appeared in court Saturday and is free on bond. Her next court hearing is in January.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
