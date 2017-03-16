NEWS

Police: NY boy, 10, dies after being trapped under snow pile

PENDLETON, N.Y. --
Authorities in western New York say a 10-year-old boy has died after being trapped under a pile of snow from this week's storm.

Police responded to a call about a child trapped in snow in Pendleton in Niagara County around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday. The boy was taken to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they believe the boy was digging a tunnel when it collapsed on him.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office hasn't released the name of the child.

Police believe the death was accidental. An investigation is ongoing.

Parts of the county received more than 2 feet of snow from the storm that started Tuesday and lasted into Wednesday.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
