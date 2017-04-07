NEWS

Police: Parents believe baby was never in danger of being abducted at Dunkin Donuts

Police: Parents believe baby was never in danger of being abducted. Report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on April 6. (WPVI)

By
CENTER CITY --
The parents of a baby seen on surveillance video tell police they believe their child was never in danger of being abducted while inside a Center City doughnut shop.

Philadelphia police had been searching for the parents of the child since the Sunday morning incident which was caught on surveillance video inside the Dunkin' Donuts shop at 15th and Locust streets.

In the video, a man approaches a stroller and places his hands on the baby.

Police: Parents believe baby was never in danger of being abducted. Report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on April 6.



The child's parents intervene and chase him out of the shop.

Police were called by a third party, and when officers arrived, the parents and child were gone.

Watch surveillance video of what Philadelphia police say may be the attempted abduction of a child at a Center City doughnut shop.



But the man in the video was nearby and he was temporarily detained by police.

On Thursday, Action News learned police were able to track down the parents. They told police there was no fear of an abduction.
