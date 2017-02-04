NEWS

Police: Person of interest in custody in murder of Queens, NY, jogger Karina Vetrano

Karina Vetrano, 30, of Queens, left her home for a jog around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Her body later was found by her father in a Howard Beach park near her home. (via Instagram)

Eyewitness News
HOWARD BEACH, Queens --
Police say they have a person of interest in custody in the murder of Howard Beach jogger Karina Vetrano.

"We know they have the person of interest in custody. That's all I can confirm right now," said Karina Vetrano's father, Phil Vetrano.

No other information has been released at this time.

Vetrano's parents spoke out Thursday, trying to renew momentum in the case on the six-month anniversary of the murder.


Karina Vetrano left her home for a jog around 5 p.m. on August 2nd, 2016. When she failed to return, family members reported her missing and started searching for her.

Vetrano's body was found around 9 p.m. by her father about 14 blocks from her home, in the marshes of Spring Creek Park, off 161st Avenue and 78th Street. She was about 15 feet off the trail.

The medical examiner's office performed an autopsy and ruled Vetrano's death a homicide, saying she was strangled.
