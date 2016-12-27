NEWS

Police questioning father in murders of 4-year-old son, mother

Eyewitness News
HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan --
A man is in police custody after his son and the child's mother were found dead in the same New York City apartment on Monday.

Sources tell Eyewitness News the 22-year-old man is being questioned in connection with the deaths of 32-year-old Felicia Barahona and her son, 4-year-old Miguel. Though, no charges have been filed yet in the case.

Their bodies were found in their Hamilton Heights apartment Monday. Felicia Barahona's body was found in the living room with an electrical cord wrapped around her neck, and Miguel was in the bathtub.

Barahona's family said there was a custody battle between the parents. Miguel was conceived in a scandalous affair between Barahona, then a public school teacher in the Bronx, and her teenaged student -- 17 years old at the time -- who became the father.

Family members said the father had canceled a scheduled visit with his son this past weekend. He lives in Pennsylvania.

Monday morning, the building's superintendent spotted the garbage that Barahona had left sitting out since Friday, and noticed that something was wrong.

"The superintendent smell something no good in the apartment, and he call the police. When the cops coming, they opened the door, and they found her and the boy dead," said neighbor Segundo Duenas.

This is a developing story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest on this story.
Related Topics:
newshomicide investigationhomicideu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2016 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Former teacher, son fathered by student found dead
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Actress, yoga teacher missing since Christmas found dead in D.C.
Japanese Prime Minister to Make Historic Trip to Pearl Harbor
'Star Wars' Actress Carrie Fisher Dies at 60
Hobos trial juror will remain on panel; deliberations resume
More News
Top Stories
Carrie Fisher, 'Star Wars' actress, dies
8 juveniles charged after massive fight at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
Man did heroin, other drugs before Riverside crash, police say
Crews recover body of 2nd Lynwood pond victim
Grandpa's teeth fall out while playing Speak Out
Versace used secret 'code' for black customers, lawsuit says
1 dead, 1 injured after thousands attend quinceañera
Show More
Growing number of Americans are retiring outside the US
8-year-old transgender boy asked to leave Cub Scout pack
Actress, yoga teacher missing since Christmas found dead in D.C.
Hobos trial juror will remain on panel; deliberations resume
Waukegan gas station robbed at gunpoint
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
PHOTOS: NW Indiana drug sweep yields 30 arrest warrants
Philadelphia drug bust nets 170 arrests, $225K in narcotics
PHOTOS: Santa visits sick kids at Chicago area hospital
More Photos