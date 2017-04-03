NEWS

Police release surveillance image of suspected CTA cell phone thief

A surveillance image of a suspected cell phone thief on a CTA Pink Line train.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police have released a surveillance image of suspected cell phone thief on a CTA Pink Line train.

Police said the incident took place while the train was stopped in the 2000-block of South Kostner Avenue at 8:55 p.m. on March 10.

The suspect approached the victim, took their cell phone from their hand and fled, police said.

The suspect is described by police as black, 17-18 years of age, five foot seven inches to five foot nine inches and 120 to 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central Detectives at (312) 747-8382.
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
