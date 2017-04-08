NEWS

Police release new surveillance image of Wis. gun robbery suspect who sent manifesto to Trump

A surveillance image of Joseph Jakubowski, who is accused of stealing 16 guns from a store in Janesville, Wis.

MILWAUKEE (WLS) --
A massive manhunt continues in Wisconsin as police have released a new surveillance image of a man described as "armed and dangerous."

Joseph Jakubowski posted video of himself mailing a manifesto to President Donald Trump, police said.

Police said a surveillance picture shows him stealing 16 guns from a Janesville store on Tuesday. Law enforcement sources told ABC News that two assault rifles and several high-end handguns are among the stolen firearms and he may have stolen silencers as well.

Jakubowski allegedly threatened to take down politicians. On Saturday, police released a surveillance image of Jakubowski as a Mobil Gas Station On Tuesday prior to the gun theft.

Rock County Sheriff Robert Spoden said an associate of Jakubowski told authorities he had been "agitated" by national politics and "recently verbalized a plan to steal guns and use them in an unspecified attack." The associate also said Jakubowski had made non-specific threats toward schools and public officials, according to the sheriff.

This undated photo provided by the Rock County Sheriff's Office in Janesville, Wis., shows Joseph Jakubowski.



Spoden said Jakubowski recently sent a 161-page anti-government manifesto to the White House and gave a copy to one his associates, who turned it over to police.

"When you look at the document that he wrote, it's really a long laundry list of injustices he believes that the government and society and the upper class have put forth onto the rest of the citizens," Spoden said, declining to offer details.

Wisconsin police are working with federal agencies including the FBI to find Jakubowski. The FBI has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to Jakubowski's capture.

Jakubowski is 5'10", 200 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324) or 911.

Police said Saturday that they have responded to more than 200 leads and are still working on approximately 70 of them.

Jakubowski has had several run-ins with law enforcement over the years. Most were for traffic violations, though he has previously resisted arrest and once tried to disarm an officer, said Janesville Police Chief David Moore.

Police closed schools Friday during the search.

The Associated Pres contributed to this report
