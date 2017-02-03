Police release sketches of suspects in designer dog theft

Arlington Heights Police released sketches on Friday of two people suspected of stealing two puppies.Investigators say the man and woman in their twenties took two puppies, a Havanese and a Shih Tzu poodle, from a store called Happiness is Pets on West Golf Road on Monday night.A store employee said the two people came into the store saying they were interested in buying a dog. They were playing with the dogs in s pen when one of the dogs defecated.When the employee left for a moment to retrieve a mop, the couple ran off with the dogs.The dogs are microchipped and are valued at $2,065 each.Anyone with information is asked to call 847-368-5300. Anonymous tips can be submitted via text (keyword: 847AHPD to 847411) or by calling the Arlington Heights Crime Stoppers at 847-590-7867. Callers may qualify for a $1,000 reward, police said.