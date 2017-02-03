NEWS

Police release sketches of suspects in designer dog theft

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) --
Arlington Heights Police released sketches on Friday of two people suspected of stealing two puppies.

Investigators say the man and woman in their twenties took two puppies, a Havanese and a Shih Tzu poodle, from a store called Happiness is Pets on West Golf Road on Monday night.


A store employee said the two people came into the store saying they were interested in buying a dog. They were playing with the dogs in s pen when one of the dogs defecated.

When the employee left for a moment to retrieve a mop, the couple ran off with the dogs.

The dogs are microchipped and are valued at $2,065 each.

Anyone with information is asked to call 847-368-5300. Anonymous tips can be submitted via text (keyword: 847AHPD to 847411) or by calling the Arlington Heights Crime Stoppers at 847-590-7867. Callers may qualify for a $1,000 reward, police said.
