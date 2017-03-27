Police release surveillance photos in Naperville nail salon armed robbery

Naperville police are hoping surveillance images will lead to an arrest in the armed robbery of a nail salon.Naperville police released surveillance pictures of a man they said held up U.S. Nails in the 900-block of East Ogden Avenue of Saturday evening."It is a time where a lot of people are out and about, you wouldn't expect to have something like this occur," said Commander Louis Cammiso, Naperville Police.Armed with a semi-automatic handgun, police said the man robbed not only the nail salon but also stole from their customers. He got away with money and one victim's card, a 2004 black Volvo SUV. It's unclear how the man got to the salon."Detectives are trying to figure that out right now. How he arrived there, whether he was dropped off, whether he walked, lived in the area. We don't know, but we are looking into for sure," Cammiso said.Investigators said they have not had any cases like this recently."From what we have seen it is isolated thus far. ...We would recommend that people, when they are out and about at businesses and public places, just be aware of your surroundings at all times," Cammiso said.No one inside the business at the time of the robbery was hurt. Police have not yet located the stolen vehicle or the suspect. If you recognize the man in the surveillance pictures, contact Naperville police.