ARMED ROBBERY

Police search for 3 Highland Park armed robbery suspects

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
One person was working alone early Friday morning when three armed men robbed a Highland Park gas station.

It happened at the Shell at 10 Skokie Valley Road around 2 a.m.


Police said there weren't any customers inside the business or at the pumps. Police said the suspects entered the store and demanded money from the lone attendant.

The suspects are described by police as black males all wearing hooded sweatshirts. According to officials, the robbers took off in a gray van possibly a Honda Odyssey.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Highland Park Police at 847-432-7730.
