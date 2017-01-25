WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) --Police in northwest suburban Rolling Meadows are searching a home that could be a crime scene investigators said is related to a missing person's case that dates back to the 1970s.
A home on Barber Lane has been cornered off by crime scene tape as multiple units of crime scene technicians go in and out. A deathbed confession in 2011 led police to the home, where investigators are looking for the human remains of or evidence of the presence of Michael Mansfield.
Mansfield went missing in 1975 when he left his home in Rolling Meadows to visit and friend and never returned. The investigation by Rolling Meadows police has been open for nearly 40 years.
WJOL in Joliet, Ill., reported that Russel Smrekar, a man serving 300 years for two murders, gave a deathbed confession that he had killed Mansfield and another teen, Ruth Martin. WJOL reports that Mansfield and Smrekar were formerly roommates and Lincoln College and Mansfield was due to testify against him in a petty theft trial. When Mansfield failed to appear, the charges were dropped.
Neighbors said the investigation on Barber Lane has been going on for several days. Crime scene technicians have emerged from the home muddy, indicating they may be digging in the backyard.
The Will County Sherriff's Department and Cook County Major Case Assistance Team are assisting in the investigation.