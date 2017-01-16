Police searching for man who robbed Palos Park Subway

Police in Palos Park, Ill., released surveillance video of an armed robbery a Subway restaurant on Monday.The armed robbery happened at the Subway on 11901 80th Street. Video from a nearby business showed a black male entering the store and pointing a gun at an employee and demanding money.The subject is seen on the video exiting the passenger side of a black four door vehicle, which was parked in the bank lot of the west side of 80th street.After the robbery, the offender ran back to that vehicle and the vehicle went south on 80th, officials said.Police are continuing to investigate the video.