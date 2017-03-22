NEWS

Police seek 2 who ran after stolen truck crashed into Goose Island Currency Exchange

Police are looking for two men who ran away after a stolen pickup truck crashed into a Currency Exchange in Chicago's Goose Island neighborhood. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Police are looking for two men who ran from the scene of a crash in Chicago's Goose Island neighborhood. A stolen pickup truck slammed into a Currency Exchange early Wednesday morning.

Crews continued to clean up the mess in the 800-block of North Milwaukee Avenue late Wednesday morning, after the truck was towed away.

Jose Rosales got a call about the crash before dawn. The truck belongs to his father-in-law, Armando Arroyo. It was stolen last Friday morning.

"I told my father-in-law, 'Hey, you make a report? Very sure, right?' He said, 'Yeah, yeah, I make a report.' Because, you know, you don't make a report, you get in big trouble right now," Rosales said.

Arroyo uses the white 1991 Chevrolet pickup for his scrap metal business. Police said the truck was traveling southeast on Milwaukee when it hit the business around 4:05 a.m.

Investigators said they are looking for two men who ran away from the crash.

"They were trying to get the ATM, but the ATMs are like fortresses. They're wired. They're bolted. They couldn't get anywhere," said the manager of the Currency Exchange, who asked to remain anonymous.

He said surveillance cameras recorded the crash, but little else.

"As soon as they broke through here, the cameras dropped because they're suspended in the ceiling. So all you see is the truck coming in and that's it," the manager said.

Police have not released a description of the two men they're looking for.

Area Central detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.
