Police: Son attempted to kill mother by cutting her throat

ROUND LAKE PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
Police in Round Lake Park said a man is in custody after allegedly trying to kill his mother by cutting her throat.

Police said they responded to a report of an unspecified medical problem at a home in the 200-block of Amendola Way at about 9:30 a.m. Monday. After arriving, they found a 60-year-old woman with a cut to her throat.

Police said the victim's 32-year-old son had first attempted to strangle his mother, then attempted cut her throat with an unknown kind of knife.

Police said the suspect fled the scene on bicycle and was spotted within several minutes by a Round Lake Park police officer. The suspect then fled into a field, police said, where police searched until they located him.

The man was taken into custody and is being held by Round Lake Park police. Charges are pending.

The victim was taken to Condell Hospital, and the extent of her injuries is unknown, they said. The investigation is ongoing.
