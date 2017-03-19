College student killed when struck by a suspected drunk driver has been identified as 19-year-old Cayla Simple https://t.co/dldLwt5fEz pic.twitter.com/NhIZhzR51Y — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) March 19, 2017

Four young women home from college on Spring Break were hit by a suspected drunken driver early Sunday morning.The women were driving home in a sedan from McDonald's. They pulled out at the light to turn left onto Highway 6 when a truck then hit them.One woman has died and at least one woman was transported by Life Flight. The woman killed has been identified as a 19-year-old Cayla Simple. Simple graduated from Hightower High School in 2016.Simple was just minutes from home when the crash happened.The conditions of the other two women are unknown at this time.