MISSOURI CITY, Texas --Four young women home from college on Spring Break were hit by a suspected drunken driver early Sunday morning.
The women were driving home in a sedan from McDonald's. They pulled out at the light to turn left onto Highway 6 when a truck then hit them.
One woman has died and at least one woman was transported by Life Flight. The woman killed has been identified as a 19-year-old Cayla Simple. Simple graduated from Hightower High School in 2016.
Simple was just minutes from home when the crash happened.
The conditions of the other two women are unknown at this time.