NEWS

Police: Suspect pulls gun on employee during robbery at Orland Park Dick's Sporting Goods

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
A suspect pulled a gun on an employee at a Dick's Sporting Goods Store in Orland Park before walking off with stolen items Sunday, police said.

Police responded to the store at 1 Orland Park Place at about 5:35 p.m. after a reported retail theft.

A male suspect and a female suspect were seen walking toward the store's exit with arms full of clothing that had not been paid for, store associates told police. When an employee approached the suspects and offered to take the items to a register, the male suspect pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the employee.

Both suspects then exited the store with the stolen items and left in a maroon Pontiac.

The male suspect is described as black, 6'02", 190 pounds with a neatly trimmed beard and either a gap in his front teeth or chipped front teeth. The female suspect as black, 5'10" and 285 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Orland police at (708) 349-4111.
