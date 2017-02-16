A Catholic school teacher in Norristown, Pa., is facing multiple sexual abuse charges involving a 3-year-old girl.Michael Barbee, 32, a teacher from the early learning program at Saint Francis of Assisi Parish, is being held on $750,000 bail.Charging documents say Barbee admitted to touching the child during nap time.According to the police affidavit, a 3-year-old girl who attended the Learning Center complained and said Barbee covered her mouth when he touched her.Police say Barbee initially told them he had not touched the girl in a sexual nature. But police say after agreeing to a polygraph exam Barbee allegedly admitted he had indecent sexual contact with the girl.Barbee allegedly told police he did so after the 3-year-old had called him "stupid."The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says it was first informed of the criminal investigation February 10th, at which time Barbee was immediately put on leave.The daycare center program is in a separate building from the Parish School; Barbee did not work in the school.In a statement, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia says: