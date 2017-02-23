Houston police are looking for the men who shot and killed a Chavez High School student while protecting his own mother during an attempted Subway robbery.The victim is 18-year-old Javier Flores, described by his friends as someone who was working to help his family. Both Flores and his mother worked at the Subway on the 3900 block of Broadway in southeast Houston.Flores' friends are not surprised that he did every thing possible to save his mother."He had my back. He had his friends' back, his family's back, like always. He had someone's back if you had his back," Helizander Rodriguez said.Patrol officers were called to the Subway around 8pm Wednesday, where they found Flores with a gunshot wound to the neck.Police say the two suspects walked into the restaurant and pointed the gun at the victim's mother. Flores pushed his mother aside as the two would-be robbers pulled a gun and shot Flores. No customers were in the restaurant at the time of the shooting.Rodriguez was with Flores' father as the family was rushed to Subway after the shooting."It looked bad. For a friend to look at him like that, it was bad," Rodriguez said.Flores was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment, where he later died.Endy Herrera has known Flores since middle school."I was kind of heartbroken, and I kind of feel like shedding some tears because I have been knowing him for a while and how he took a bullet for his mom, I would call him my hero for doing that," Herrera said.Investigators are looking for two males who fled in a "tan, foreign, small car." Another robbery occurred at a nearby Subway restaurant, and police are looking into whether the two may be related.The suspects are both described as black males, one is 18 to 20 years old about 5-7 with no facial hair. He wore a dark blue hoodie and black pants.The other is described as being in his mid teens, possibly 17 years old. He had on a light blue colored hoodie and black pants.