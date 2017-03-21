NEWS

Police: Texts indicated teacher's aide molesting girl, 9, planned to do more

EMBED </>More News Videos

Fresno Police say they have arrested 21-year-old Andreas Perez-Esteban after family members notified police of the alleged inappropriate relationship. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, California --
Fresno Police say they have arrested 21-year-old Andreas Perez-Esteban, a teacher assistant at Fresno Unified, after family members notified police of the alleged inappropriate relationship.

Parents outside of Olmos Elementary School in southeast Fresno were shocked when they learned of Perez-Esteban's arrest.

"Sad, it's sad," parent Sasha Chavez said.

"It's scary, it's really scary," another parent added.

Police said family members called authorities last Thursday after finding disturbing text messages that he had been sending to their 4th-grader.

"It's disgusting, why, it's a child?" Chavez said.

And those messages they say led to an even more alarming discovery.

"There was some inappropriate touching which we believe took place at school, and subsequently he was arrested for child molestation," Sgt. Daniel Macias with the Fresno Police Department explained.

"Thursday evening, Fresno Unified School District was made aware of an allegation regarding inappropriate conduct by a teacher's aide at Olmos Elementary School. Law enforcement was immediately contacted and investigated which ultimately led to this person's arrest. The teacher's aide comes to us through a community partnership and is not a Fresno Unified employee. Despite that fact, it is extremely upsetting to hear of the allegations being made. The allegations involve a single student and at this time we have no reason to think any other students were impacted. Fresno Unified does not take this incident lightly as it detracts from the work being done by thousands around the district to provide students a safe place to learn. "

Esteban was employed by the Butte County Office of Education but was doing his student teaching in Fresno. The department has not yet issued a statement.

Police are not sure how long the inappropriate relationship between Esteban and the nine-year-old girl lasted, but they say they arrested him before it got worse.

Police would not say exactly what those text messages said but said it was enough to indicate that the Esteban had every intention to do more things with the student.

Esteban was booked into the Fresno County Jail and has since bonded out.
Related Topics:
newsfresno unified school districtmolestationteacher arrestedu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Large carry-on electronics banned on flights to US from 8 countries
Cinco de Mayo celebration canceled amid immigration crackdown
Missing girl, 15, assaulted; possibly on Facebook Live, police say
More News
Top Stories
Baby born with 4 legs, 2 spines thrives after risky surgery
Large carry-on electronics banned on flights to US from 8 countries
Woman dies in murder-suicide after acquaintance didn't answer door, called 911
Alcohol found in car of teen found dead in woods 2 days after crash
Missing girl, 15, assaulted; possibly on Facebook Live, police say
Man rides horse through Texas Walmart in viral video
4 social workers to stand trial in death of 8-year-old boy
Show More
Woman loses fingers, toes to strep throat
More than 100 students surprised with new shoes, new bikes
Teen mom told she can't return to school after missing too many days
Cinco de Mayo celebration canceled amid immigration crackdown
Jesse Jackson Jr. says he has $1.8M in legal debt
More News
Top Video
Jesse Jackson Jr. says he has $1.8M in legal debt
More than 100 students surprised with new shoes, new bikes
Large carry-on electronics banned on flights to US from 8 countries
Missing girl, 15, assaulted; possibly on Facebook Live, police say
More Video