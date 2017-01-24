NEWS

Police to escort Bloomingdale officer's casket to church

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. (WLS) --
Flags were lowered to half-staff across the Chicago area Tuesday to honor a police officer who was killed in a crash in northwest suburban Bloomingdale.

Officer Raymond Murrell, 27, was killed last Thursday night, when his SUV skidded on some water and crashed into a traffic light pole at Army Trail Road and Cardinal Avenue. He was responding to a theft in progress.

The rookie officer was remembered as a "shining star" who had a bright future ahead of him.



"He made such an impact in less than a year in our police department, involved in many of our community programs, 'Shop with a Cop.' He had a life-saving award at such a young stage in his career," Bloomingdale Police Chief Frank Giammarese said.

"His sole purpose was just to help people, protect people. From day one, he wanted to be a policeman," said Anthony Murrell, Raymond's father.

Bunting was put up Friday at the Bloomingdale Police Department to honor him.

Murrell's wake will be held from 3-9 p.m. Tuesday. It will be open to the public.

Police will escort Murrell's casket from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels in Roselle to Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago. Supporters are encouraged to line the route: eastbound on Lake Street, southbound on Bloomingdale, westbound on North Avenue.

His funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Afterwards, a police motorcade will escort the funeral procession to the Oakridge Cemetery in Hillside for burial.

The funeral procession route will be: eastbound on North Avenue, southbound on Country Farm Road, eastbound Roosevelt Road.

"(He was) just a wonderful - just a great guy. That's the kind of person we wanted for our department. It's just a great loss," Giammarese said.

(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
