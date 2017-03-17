Police warn of attacks, robberies near Red Line

Chicago Police warned of a group of people attacking passengers on Red Line trains or near the stations.The attackers asked people distracting questions, then punched them in the face before stealing their purses, wallets or cellphones.There were three attacks, according to police. The first occurred on Wednesday night in the 100 block of South State Street at 11:20 p.m. The second happened on Friday morning on the 100 block of West Adams Street at 1:25 a.m. and the third a short while later two blocks away on the 100 block of West Van Buren Street.Police said the three attackers were all described as men who were about 18 to 25 years old.