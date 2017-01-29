  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the snow with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX radar
Police warn of garage burglaries on North Side

Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO --
Police are warning residents of a rash of garage burglaries on the North Side in January.

The burglars have entered garages through side doors and taken things from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries occurred between 11 p.m. Jan. 12 and 7 a.m. Jan. 13 in the 3500-block of North Claremont; between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Jan. 20 in the 3500-block of North Claremont; and between 5 p.m. Jan. 23 and 8 a.m. Jan. 24 in the 3700-block of North Leavitt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2016.)
