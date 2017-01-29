Police warn of garage burglaries on North Side

Police are warning residents of a rash of garage burglaries on the North Side in January.The burglars have entered garages through side doors and taken things from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.The burglaries occurred between 11 p.m. Jan. 12 and 7 a.m. Jan. 13 in the 3500-block of North Claremont; between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Jan. 20 in the 3500-block of North Claremont; and between 5 p.m. Jan. 23 and 8 a.m. Jan. 24 in the 3700-block of North Leavitt.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.