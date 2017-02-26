Police warn of robberies at West Side CTA bus stops

Chicago police have issued an alert after a series of robberies at CTA bus stops on the West Side.In two of the robberies, police said the suspect stole property from the victims' pockets. In two other robberies, the suspect grabbed a wallet from the victim's hands.The robberies occurred in the 4700-block of West Madison at 10:48 a.m. on February 2, the 1100-block of South Kedzie at 5:20 p.m. on February 7, the 4000-block of West Chicago Avenue at 10:45 p.m. on February 7 and the 3100-block of West Roosevelt Road at 3:30 p.m. at February 15.Police said in one of the robberies the suspect fled in a gray van.The suspect is described as a man, 25 to 35 years old, 5'07 to 6'00, 180 to 200 pounds and black hair.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Detectives (312) 744-8263.