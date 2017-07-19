NEWS

Police: Woman abandoned 14-year-old son on highway

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: Woman abandoned 14-year-old son on Del. highway. Brian Taff reported during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on July 18, 2017.

MILFORD, Del. --
A Delaware woman has been charged with abandoning her child in Milford.

Police were called around 7:05 p.m. last Thursday to the 900 block of DuPont Boulevard for the report of a child who had been sitting near a business for an extended period of time.

Arriving officers located a 14-year-old boy who stated he had been left there by his mother and he was waiting for her return.

Police determined the child had a medical condition that appeared to have gone untreated. They say he was left with medications with no direction on how they should be taken.

The child was taken into custody and turned over to the Delaware Division of Family Services.

Jill Griffith, 48, was arrested on Sunday and charged with abandonment of a child 14-years-old or over, child abuse 2nd degree recklessly / intentionally cause physical injury to a child with intellectual disabilities, and endangering the welfare of a child.


Bail was set at $1,100 secured, along with a no contact order with the victim.

Griffith was committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women's Correctional Institution.

Related Topics:
newsdelaware newsmother chargedchild abandonedu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Illinois sheriff IDs another victim of John Wayne Gacy
5-year-old girl killed in Michigan City hit-and-run
Judge to decide if Jason Van Dyke statements night of police shooting admissible in trial
Republican senator defends Muslim Democrat hoping to unseat him
More News
Top Stories
Cook County Sheriff's Department lays off 125 due to beverage tax delay
Portillo's offers $1 hot dogs on National Hot Dog Day
Charges dropped in death of boy, 11, stabbed 20 times
Illinois sheriff IDs another victim of John Wayne Gacy
Immigrant to be deported due to decades-old conviction
Judge to decide if Jason Van Dyke statements night of police shooting admissible in trial
Sources: DiNardo claimed 2 other Philadelphia killings
Workers, customers fight, hold knife-wielding teen Applebees robbers
Show More
Grandfather fatally shot in gang crossfire in Park Manor
5-year-old girl killed in Michigan City hit-and-run
Family kicked off JetBlue flight wants answers, but may be banned
Thousands of roaches invade Philadelphia neighborhood
More News
Top Video
Judge to decide if Jason Van Dyke statements night of police shooting admissible in trial
Special Olympics to celebrate 50th anniversary in Chicago
5-year-old girl killed in Michigan City hit-and-run
Grandfather fatally shot in gang crossfire in Park Manor
More Video