Police: Woman abandoned 14-year-old son on highway

A Delaware woman has been charged with abandoning her child in Milford.Police were called around 7:05 p.m. last Thursday to the 900 block of DuPont Boulevard for the report of a child who had been sitting near a business for an extended period of time.Arriving officers located a 14-year-old boy who stated he had been left there by his mother and he was waiting for her return.Police determined the child had a medical condition that appeared to have gone untreated. They say he was left with medications with no direction on how they should be taken.The child was taken into custody and turned over to the Delaware Division of Family Services.Jill Griffith, 48, was arrested on Sunday and charged with abandonment of a child 14-years-old or over, child abuse 2nd degree recklessly / intentionally cause physical injury to a child with intellectual disabilities, and endangering the welfare of a child.Bail was set at $1,100 secured, along with a no contact order with the victim.Griffith was committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women's Correctional Institution.