NEWS

Police: Woman beaten, left bound in home for 4 days

EMBED </>More News Videos

A 72-year-old woman was beaten and then left in her house for four days, police say.

By
EAST BRANDYWINE, Pa. --
A 72-year-old woman who was beaten, bound, and left in a closet spent four days trapped in her own East Brandywine Home, Chester County home, police say.

The calls for help came from a family member making a welfare check.

The 911 dispatcher that night said, "Caller just got to the mother in-law's house, found her with a reusable shopping bag on her head."

"I was horrified when the police came," neighbor Ginny Franke said.

Usually a quiet rural road, Franke had no idea this violence was unfolding next door.

"I was really scared. It really upsets me that something this close to home happened," Franke said.

Her husband Rich Franke thinks whoever committed this crime knew about the victim.

"Somebody knew this lady was living alone," Rich Franke said.

This is the latest violent home invasion in Chester County in what has been a string of seven since June.



Five of the incidents occurred in the last five months.

Sources say geographically it appears the majority of the incidents are in the same vicinity of the county.

Authorities are now exploring whether these cases are linked leaving many who live here unsettled.

"It bothers the living hell out of me," neighbor Larry Crossan said. "Things like this don't happen out here, except it happened."

------
Related Topics:
newspennsylvania newshome invasionassaultbeatingu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Car crashes into Mardi Gras parade in Alabama, injuring at least a dozen band members
Murder charges expected in Kim Jong Nam assassination
Trump makes unsupported claim that Obama was 'behind' town hall protests
Trump set to make his 'biggest speech yet' in joint address to Congress
More News
Top Stories
Manhunt underway for accused killer mistakenly released from state custody
Couple photographs heartbreaking scenes during 7-hour wait at VA hospital
Kellyanne Conway criticized for kneeling on Oval Office couch
Mom killed by carjacking suspects in front of 2 children after hit-and-run
'Hamilton' tickets on sale Tuesday; Chicago run extended 16 weeks
Teen shot, killed by homeowner after girl sneaks him into house
Beloved hippopotamus brutally slain at zoo
Show More
After 88 years, Andersonville's Swedish Bakery opens for last time
Church youth leader charged with statutory rape
UPDATE: More families speak out over MiraLAX side effects for kids
Pregnant woman found shot to death next to sleeping infant
Police: Parents hog-tie child with duct tape
More News
Top Video
BBB: Be careful buying medicine online
After 88 years, Andersonville's Swedish Bakery opens for last time
Manhunt underway for accused killer mistakenly released from state custody
Chicago cracks down on nutrition clubs, many selling Herbalife
More Video